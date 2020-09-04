This new estimate embraces the hypothesis that cooler, less humid fall weather, and increased time spent indoors, will lead to a surge in viral transmission — something typically seen with other respiratory viruses. The institute’s forecasts have been influential in guiding policies developed by the White House coronavirus task force.
The U.S. death toll from covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, stands at 183,000, according to health data analyzed by The Washington Post.
The IHME model projects that under the most likely scenario, 410,451 people in the U.S. will have died by Jan. 1. The best case scenario is 288,381 deaths, and worst-case is 620,029.
Much depends on human behavior and government policies, the researchers believe.
“We are facing the prospect of a deadly December, especially in Europe, Central Asia, and the United States,” Christopher Murray, director of IHME, said in a statement. “But the science is clear and the evidence irrefutable: Mask-wearing, social distancing, and limits to social gatherings are vital to helping prevent transmission of the virus.”
With rigid adherence to social distancing and mask-wearing, 770,000 lives could be saved globally by year’s end, according to the new model.
Currently, about 910,00 people globally are known to have died from the virus, according to IHME. The true death toll is likely higher, with many people dying either at home or without being tested for the virus.
The “most likely” scenario produced by IHME is for 2.8 million deaths by the end of December. The best-case scenario would about 2 million, and worst-case about 4 million.
This is a developing story.