A: If you got Pfizer or Moderna shots first, you’re eligible if your last dose was at least six months ago and you’re 65 or older, or are a younger adult who has health problems, a job or living conditions that put you at higher risk of either severe illness or exposure to the coronavirus. The main goal is to give an extra layer of protection to older and medically fragile people. But factors such as jobs are included because health care workers, for example, are regularly exposed to the coronavirus and can’t come to work with even the mildest of infections.