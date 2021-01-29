Moderna, maker of the second vaccine, began enrolling participants ages 12 to 17 in its study in December, and will track them for a year. Testing in children younger than 12 is expected to start in early 2021 and that could take “much longer,’ the company’s chief executive, Stephane Bancel, said.
It is uncertain whether the results on children will come in time for vaccinations to begin before the next school year.
Children’s immune responses are different from that of adults, so there is a consensus that pediatric trials are critical for testing the safety, efficacy and immunogenicity (or effective immune response) of vaccines on youths.
Positive outcomes in adult studies are reassuring and suggest it is safe to proceed in testing kids, said Buddy Creech, a pediatric infectious-disease doctor at Vanderbilt University and director of its vaccine research program.
Even though children usually don’t get very sick from covid-19, they can spread the virus to others, said Robert Frenck, the doctor who is the lead researcher for Pfizer’s study in kids at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, nearly 2.68 million children have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Jan. 21, although the group said “severe illness” and deaths from the disease have been rare.
“It’s really important, not only for themselves but also for society,” Frenck said.
— From news services and staff reports