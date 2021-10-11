The government’s top infectious diseases expert says families can feel safe trick-or-treating outdoors this year for Halloween as coronavirus cases in the United States decline, especially for those who are vaccinated.

Anthony S. Fauci, who is the White House’s chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN’s “State of the Union” that it is an important time of year for children, so “go out there” and “enjoy it.”

He added that people wanting to enjoy Halloween on Oct. 31 should consider getting the shots for that “extra degree of protection” if they are not yet vaccinated.

Coronavirus vaccines so far have been approved for people ages 12 and older. The Food and Drug Administration plans a meeting in late October to consider Pfizer’s request for emergency use authorization of its vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

Nationwide, there are about 95,000 new cases a day. Fauci called the downward trend “good news” but cautioned against declaring a premature victory.

He said he would like to see cases drop to less than 10,000 a day before dropping pandemic restrictions, such as shedding masks indoors in public places.

