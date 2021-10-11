He added that people wanting to enjoy Halloween on Oct. 31 should consider getting the shots for that “extra degree of protection” if they are not yet vaccinated.
Coronavirus vaccines so far have been approved for people ages 12 and older. The Food and Drug Administration plans a meeting in late October to consider Pfizer’s request for emergency use authorization of its vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.
Nationwide, there are about 95,000 new cases a day. Fauci called the downward trend “good news” but cautioned against declaring a premature victory.
He said he would like to see cases drop to less than 10,000 a day before dropping pandemic restrictions, such as shedding masks indoors in public places.
— Associated Press