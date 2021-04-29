It could be years before any ban takes effect. But at a briefing Thursday, top FDA officials promised to begin by proposing regulations in the next 12 months. That would start a lengthy process of comment and response before the products could be banned.
There are “very important considerations, starting with legal considerations, about getting this right as we move forward in the rulemaking,” said Mitch Zeller, director of FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products. “It’s really impossible to predict how long it would take to complete the rulemaking.”
The agency faced a court deadline Thursday to respond to a 2013 citizen petition that seeks a ban on menthol in cigarettes. A lawsuit was filed last year in federal district court in Northern California by health groups to force the FDA to respond to the petition.
Zeller and acting FDA commissioner Janet Woodcock said the menthol ban would reduce health disparities between White and Black smokers. About 85 percent of African American smokers use menthol cigarettes, three times the proportion of White smokers, and their rate of quitting smoking has not declined as quickly as it has for Whites. As a result, Black smokers suffer disproportionate rates of disease and death.
Similarly, the officials described the effort to remove menthol and flavorings from small cigars as a way to prevent young people from starting the smoking habit and helping them quit. The small cigars are increasingly popular with young smokers; more high school smokers now use small cigars than cigarettes, Zeller said.
Longtime antismoking advocates cheered Thursday’s announcement. Nancy Brown, chief executive of the American Heart Association, called the move “historic.”
“A prohibition on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars would mark a historic turning point in the decades-long battle against tobacco use and the epidemic of tobacco-related disease,” she said in a statement.
American Lung Association President and CEO Harold Wimmer said in a statement that “removing menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars has the potential to save millions of lives. Ending the sale of these products will stop kids from being lured by these flavors and becoming addicted, and also encourage tobacco users to quit, especially Black Americans.”
In a statement, the NAACP said that the tobacco industry “is on a narrow quest for profit, and they have been killing us along the way.”
“The NAACP has been calling for a ban on menthol cigarettes and flavored e-cigarettes for years now, and we applaud the FDA’s latest plan to do just that,” the statement said. “It’s about time we prioritize the health and well-being of African Americans.”
Kaelan Hollon, a spokeswoman for RJ Reynolds Tobacco Co., maker of Newport brand menthol cigarettes, said “as was true when the FDA first examined menthol in 2013, and as the published literature continues to demonstrate, there is no scientific basis to regulate menthol and non-menthol cigarettes differently.”
Woodcock and Zeller strongly asserted the opposing argument, saying that menthol, by cooling harsh tobacco smoke and nicotine, makes smoking those brands easier and more appealing. Zeller cited one study that linked menthol to 378,000 premature deaths, 3 million life years lost and 10.1 million new smokers between 1980 and 2018.
David Sutton, a spokesman for Altria, which makes Marlboro and Parliament cigarettes, said: “We share the common goal of moving adult smokers from cigarettes to potentially less harmful alternatives, but prohibition does not work.”
The Competitive Enterprise Institute, a libertarian think tank, warned that “banning menthol cigarettes will be no more successful than any other drug prohibition, spurring a gigantic illicit market and turning menthol smokers — primarily Black Americans — into criminals.”
But Woodcock and Zeller took pains to emphasize that the FDA will not enforce a menthol ban by targeting consumers. Once a ban is put into effect, the government’s role would be to regulate the manufacture, sale, distribution and importation of cigarettes — to keep them away from consumers in the first place, Zeller said.