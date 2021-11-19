A: We move as rapidly as we can. But we have to do the right analyses to make sure that when we take an action, we can stand behind it. Our goal is to make sure that the person who is on the fence, or perhaps doubting whether to take the vaccine, feels confident enough in our decisions that they are willing to come along and take the vaccine or take the booster. We wanted to make sure that we had a good justification. And so I think we acted reasonably nimbly to get this done.