In a decision expected to send a chill through the booming stem-cell industry, a federal judge ruled in favor of the Food and Drug Admininstration Monday in a lawsuit against a Florida-based stem cell company whose treatments have blinded at least four patients.

Judge Ursula Ungaro agreed the FDA has the authority to regulate a procedure that has become widespread in the burgeoning industry — using patients’ fat to create a stem cell treatment.

The judge did not order U.S. Stem Cell to halt the procedures but is expected to do so shortly, and she said in her judgment that the FDA is entitled to such an injunction.

The judgment represents a major victory for the government which has increasingly tried to constrain the industry even as it has rapidly expanded in recent years.

Scientists, medical associations and health officials have critizied stem cell clinics for selling treatments unproven by science and unapproved by the government for a wide spectrum of unrelated ailments, such as Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, joint pain and erectile dysfunction.

“This decision says the FDA has the authority to define a certain kind of stem cell product as a drug product” requiring FDA approval and compliance with other agency rules, said Paul Knoepfler, a stem cell biologist at the University of California at Davis. “There are potentially hundreds of clinics using the same model and this ruling basically says the FDA can — assuming this is not overturned on appeal — say you are using an unapproved drug and that’s a big deal.”

In 2015 and 2016, at least four patients were blinded after U.S. Stem Cell and clinics associated with the company injected stem cell treatments into their eyes. After those cases became public, the company stopped injecting patients’ eyes, but continued using its procedure for other conditions.

The FDA’s slow initial response to patient injuries permitted U.S. Stem Cell to continue operating four years after those first reports of blindness. Although the company stopped injecting its fat-derived treatments into eyes after the patients sued, it continues to sell the therapy to people with spinal injuries, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and other serious chronic conditions.

Last spring, just three weeks after the government filed suit, an additional patient had a catastrophic reaction after visiting a South Miami clinic affiliated with U.S. Stem Cell. A 59-year-old woman felt faint and started vomiting two hours after receiving injections for arthritis pain.

Her case was described in an “adverse event” report filed with the FDA and obtained by The Washington Post through the Freedom of Information Act.

In her judgment Monday, the federal judge said that unless an injunction is issued ordering the company to stop, “there is a reasonable likelihood that Defendants will continue to violate” regulations by continuing the unapproved treatments.

With $6.7 million in revenue last year, U.S. Stem Cell operates three clinics and has trained doctors at 150 others, making it one of the most influential stem cell companies in the nation. Over the past year, it has hired a top law firm to defend against the lawsuit, and cultivated formidable allies with close ties to President Trump, including GOP operative Roger Stone and Newsmax chief executive Christopher Ruddy.

In the lawsuit, the government accused the company of “openly violating the law and endangering patients by manufacturing an unapproved, experimental drug.” Responding in court, the company called the FDA’s new rules “a power grab” and argued its treatment is a medical procedure thatcan’t be regulated as a drug.

Judge Ungaro noted in her summary judgment Monday that the clinic makes “numerous claims” about the benefits provided by treatment derived from fat cells for an array of illnesses, including Parkinson’s disease, lung disease and diabetes. And she added that the clinic has boasted its therapy is superior to conventional medicine in treating these serious diseases. She also said the FDA inspected the clinic seven times between October 2017 and May 2017.

The FDA said it was reviewing the opinion and declined further comment.

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb called the decision a “pivotal ruling” indicating that the FDA “is on strong footing” in challenging the practices of the clinics offering unapproved stem-cell therapies. “This was a must-win case for the FDA,” he said. “It’s high significant in that it establishes the agency’s ability to regulate in this space and it paves the way for the agency to bring more enforcement actions,” he said.

Gottlieb, who stepped up FDA action against the clinics offering unproven treatments, said the decision sends a strong message to the industry. And will bolster agency efforts to take immediate action “against firms putting patients at immediate risk.”

