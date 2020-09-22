In addition to filing for loans in his own name, he applied for loans using his father’s name, his girlfriend’s brother’s name, and his girlfriend’s son’s name, authorities said.
The federal program’s funds are intended for businesses struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic.
He actually received $600,000 through the program, and spent $30,000 of it on a trip to Las Vegas, authorities said.
Moller, who also goes by Michael Robinson, is charged with making false statements and bank fraud.
According to court records, Moller remains on probation stemming from previous bank robbery convictions in Massachusetts. At the time of the robberies, he was on probation for a fraud conviction.
An email and phone call seeking comment was left with his federal public defender.
