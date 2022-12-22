Final tally: Nearly 107,000 US overdose deaths last year

NEW YORK — Nearly 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, according to final figures released Thursday.
The CDC on Thursday also released a final report for overall U.S. deaths in 2021. As previously reported, more than 3.4 million Americans died that year, or more than 80,000 than the year before. Accidental injuries — which include drug overdoses — was the fourth leading cause of death, after heart disease, cancer and COVID-19. Life expectancy fell to about 76 years, 5 months.
