Researchers using data from a 2015 national survey estimated that anywhere between 3.9 million and 5.9 million children live in a household with a loaded and unlocked gun. But these estimates have probably shifted since the beginning of the pandemic because of an unprecedented rise in firearm purchases in the United States during a time of uncertainty about lockdowns and turbulence after the killing of George Floyd and racial justice protests. At the same time, some parents have made firearms more accessible at home, according to a paper published in the Journal of Behavioral Medicine, citing the need to protect their teens and others from escalating civil unrest and riots, threat of home invasion, crime and the fear of panic.