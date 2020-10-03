At least three Republican colleagues — U.S. Sens. Mike Lee of Utah, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin — have been diagnosed with the virus in recent days. A few moments before he misspoke, Scott had said that senators were still doing their jobs.
“They’re talking to people. They’re trying to do their job every day,” Scott said.
A short time later, Scott’s spokesman, Chris Hartline, tweeted, “For everyone calling and texting right now, Senator Scott misspoke on tv this morning. He tested negative for COVID yesterday.”
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.