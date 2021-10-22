Women who followed one of three eating patterns — the alternate Mediterranean diet, DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) and the 2010 Alternative Healthy Eating Index — had about a 30 percent lower risk of hearing loss. That’s according to a 22-year study published in 2018 in the Journal of Nutrition. Though the diets have some differences, “they all emphasize higher intakes of fruits and vegetables, and lower intakes of sodium, added sugars and saturated fat,” says Sharon Curhan, director of the Conservation of Hearing Study at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. And all contain plenty of beta-carotene, folate and omega-3 fatty acids, which seem to be particularly hearing-protective, she says.