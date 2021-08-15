Footwear that fits properly has ⅜ to ½ inch of room between the tips of your big toes and the tips of the shoes when you’re standing up. (When you’re shopping, a salesperson may press the front tips of any shoes you try on to check for the proper amount of space.) The front of the shoe should also accommodate the width of your foot when you’re standing, without any pressure or rubbing. Your heel should fit snugly; if it slips up and down when you walk, heel inserts or grips may help. Heel height matters, too: Shoes with heels that are an inch high or less will put less pressure on the ball of the foot, where you may have diminished fat pads.