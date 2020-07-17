On top of that, as someone exposed to large doses of the new coronavirus every day, she worries about her own health.

“Being a 27-year-old and having to write a living will, it’s very sobering,” she says.

Yet it’s not just health-care staff at coronavirus front lines who suffer from severe stress because of covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Since the outbreak began, Americans have been popping 34 percent more anti-anxiety pills than before, according to one report. Psychologists warn that after the worst of the pandemic is over, once we get finally released out of shutdowns, many people may experience psychological distress, including post-traumatic stress disorder.

Studies show that after the 2003 SARS epidemic, 25 percent of hospitalized patients and over 27 percent of medical staff had PTSD, a condition generally associated with soldiers coming back from war. That’s certainly disconcerting.

Yet there is a flip side to such misery, an effect psychologists call post-traumatic growth, which has been found in Israeli veterans of the 1973 Yom Kippur War, in former East German political prisoners and SARS survivors in Hong Kong. It can bring increased appreciation of life and a boosted sense of personal strength.

“The same kinds of experiences that result in those symptoms that define post- traumatic stress disorder can also be disruptions to the core belief system that produce post-traumatic growth,” says Richard Tedeschi, psychologist at the University of North Carolina, who was among the first researchers to recognize the existence of post-traumatic growth in the 1990s.

Of course, Tedeschi says, no one is suggesting that trauma is good. “It’s disruptive and miserable and full of suffering. But in the aftermath of that you can see some growth,” he says. Among soldiers imprisoned and tortured in Vietnam, over 60 percent said the suffering, while terrible, also oddly benefited their psyche — it helped them appreciate what was truly important to them in life. Some 60 percent of women who survived cancer reported that they started to enjoy their lives more than before the disease.

In general, psychologists say, growth after an ordeal comes in three major areas: enhanced relationships, greater personal strength and shifts in values and priorities. People who report such growth tend to feel more resilient, more empathetic. They say they have a renewed sense of closeness with others and that they now appreciate each and every day. They volunteer more, too.

As the name suggests, you need to experience at least some trauma to be able to arrive at post-traumatic growth.

“An individual has to undergo a very, very severe event that shakes or challenges them and threatens to shatter one’s very basic assumptions about the world. Mundane stresses will not necessarily bring about such major changes,” says Zahava Solomon, trauma researcher at Tel Aviv University, Israel.

Studies on victims of hurricanes Katrina and Sandy suggest that for some the more severe the trauma, the more potential there might be for later psychological growth. Solomon has seen that in her own work with Israeli ex-prisoners of war — PTSD and post-traumatic growth often coexisting together. “Human psyche is multifaceted, it’s not just bad or good. We oftentimes experience very complex and often clashing emotions at the same time,” she says.

For many people, surviving trauma does lead to depression and mental health problems that can be severe and can persist — yet such outcomes may also coexist with positive change. Scientists disagree on how exactly distress and growth can occur at the same time, and whether the first one is necessary for the other.

Not everyone becomes stronger after an ordeal. The count of those who change for the better varies widely between studies, ranging anywhere between 5 percent and 60 percent, depending on how you measure growth — with objective, longitudinal psychological surveys or by having people simply report their thoughts. What’s more, as Tedeschi points out, “It’s not the events themselves that produce post-traumatic growth, it’s what happens in the aftermath.” Basically, he points out, growth needs to be actively fostered.

One important pathway toward personal development after trauma is through deliberate rumination — instead of repressing the nasty memories, you have to engage with them, try to understand what has happened to you and how it may affect your future.

Another powerful practice is that of reappraisal — positively reinterpreting what the event means for you.

In one experiment, trauma survivors were asked to look at some disturbing photos and instructed to deal with their unpleasant emotions either by thinking about something emotionally neutral — such as a shopping list — or by reappraising the image in a way that reduces its negative meaning.

For example, on seeing a picture of a car crash, imagining that the driver came out unscathed. The results showed that those who favored reappraisal tended to show higher levels of ­post-traumatic growth.

Another important strategy for growing stronger after a highly upsetting event is talking it over with people who are close to you. In one of Tedeschi’s studies, women who were particularly good at expressing their emotions were also the most likely to develop post-traumatic growth after breast cancer. “It could be through artistic methods like writing or composing music or painting, or it could be through prayer, but there has to be some way of expressing and disclosing what’s going on, hopefully to people who are receptive listeners,” he says.

However, critics point out, for some people the growth that they report in the aftermath of trauma may be an illusion — they haven’t really changed for the better, just convinced themselves that they have.

One longitudinal study that followed 122 volunteers for two months showed that somewhere between 5 and 25 percent of them self-reported experiencing true improvements of mental health following a distressing event — improvements that can be measured by standardized psychological tests or confirmed by independent observers. The boost in relationship functioning, for instance, can be also seen by their partner, and not just something they believe exists. For the rest, the growth may be simply an illusion, a coping process that allows them to deal better with the trauma.

“Genuine post-traumatic growth is mostly rare,” says Adriel Boals, a psychologist at the University of North Texas who studies this phenomenon. He acknowledges, though, that there may be benefits to such illusions, too: “If people believe they’ve grown, that must have some real value” — even if no one else can see it.

If the coronavirus pandemic manages to shatter our basic assumptions about life — what we value the most, how we choose to spend our time and money — it may then set us on the path to genuine growth that improves our relationships and makes us more resilient in the face of challenges, experts say.

It may take months after the dust settles on the pandemic, or even years, experts say, but it’s certainly possible. But it’s important to talk about our experiences with family and others we are close to, look for the silver lining — it may be spending quieter time at home with family, or virtually “seeing” friends we hadn’t had much time for in recent years, or appreciating kindness shown by others — and be grateful for the lessons learned.

As a result, maybe this pandemic can help us change for the better, to be kinder, more empathetic, more neighborly. Which, in a twist, could also help us grow healthier. Studies suggest that strong relationships, empathy and kindness boost our immune systems and prolong lives.