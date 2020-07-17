“That’s a matter of great joy that we see that progress in his health condition,” Hutchinson said. “I know that’ll be good news for all Arkansans.”
David Pryor, a Democrat, served as Arkansas governor from 1975 to 1979 and went on to serve three terms in the U.S. Senate. His son, Mark Pryor, served two terms in the Senate before losing his re-election bid in 2014.
