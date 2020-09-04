“Every loss effects every single person in this Battalion because we a family of warriors, but this is exceptionally heartbreaking,” Lt. Col. Ron Sprang, commander of the 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment
According to Army officials, Chee was from Pinehill, New Mexico, and entered the Army in February as a tank crewman. He was assigned in July to the 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. His awards include the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.
An autopsy will be done by the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas, Army officials said in a statement.
Army officials said the incident is currently under investigation.
