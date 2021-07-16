Embrace the rough cut. A large or oddly shaped fruit or vegetable, such as melon or zucchini, can be tricky to cut. To get past any fear you may have, use the rule of halves (and your sharp knife, of course). “Cut the item in half, then cut those halves in half,” McWhorter says. Continue cutting the pieces by half until you get the size down to where you want it. Evenly cut pieces will cook evenly, too.