Fair Manager Nancy Smith says in a news release that more than 10,000 people came through in cars on the first day, and one person arrived at 4:30 a.m. because he wanted to be the first person in line.
There weren’t any rides. But the fair website says drive-thru exhibits included old fire trucks, livestock and a calliope. Drive-thru food stands sold fair food including funnel cakes and corn dogs, and workers wearing face masks handed orders to people in their cars.
“Safety has always been our first priority, and we are so thrilled to see how our patrons have embraced the changes while still showing tremendous support for the fair,” Smith said.
___
Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.