The Golden Globes, set in a hotel ballroom that’s arranged more like an oversized dinner party with drinks than a formal ceremony, positions itself as the freewheeling start to awards season. Exactly which movies and TV shows will be eligible for honors remains to be seen, given the virus-caused delay in production and movie theater screenings that’s only now easing.
Organizers said they will provide guidance on eligibility, the voting period and the timing of the nominations announcement but didn’t specify when. The ceremony will air on NBC.
