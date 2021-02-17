The event will feature appearances by celebrities and musicians, live concerts, panel discussions, parties, bus excursions and the Elvis Presley tribute artist contest, officials with Elvis Presley Enterprises said. The keystone event, once again, will be a candlelight vigil as fans visit his grave.
Since Presley’s death on Aug. 16, 1977, fans of the late singer and actor have flocked to Memphis to commemorate his life and career in the week leading up to his death anniversary. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Elvis Week events were mostly held online last year.
