Despite a sharp drop in the arrival of migrants and asylum seekers in Greece since the start of the pandemic, smuggling networks remain active in the country, seeking to transport migrants illegally to other member nations in the European Union.
The coast guard said a bus driver had been identified as a fifth suspect and was wanted for arrest, but gave no further details on the status of the migrants found on the yacht.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.