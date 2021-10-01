Recently, experts have started to use the term grief “activator,” rather than “trigger.” There’s “the realization that for a lot of folks, hearing words that are associated with how their person died can also be activating. And so, every time we use the word trigger, it can call to mind ideas of homicide and gun violence, anything that involves a trigger,” says Jana DeCristofaro, a grief support group facilitator at the Dougy Center, a Portland, Ore.-based nonprofit group dedicated to supporting grieving children and young adults.