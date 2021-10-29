“None of those pills or probiotics or anything will in any way replace the critical role of what we do many times a day in terms of putting fuel into our body and the complexity of what that fuel does and how it works in our body,” Jacka says. “It’s not even close. You’re talking about these thousands of bacteria, you’re talking about very complex methodologies that we’re only just beginning to get right. . . . In the meantime, people can just get on with having a healthy diet that will best support their microbiome to do all of the things that it does to influence their health and metabolic processes and the way their genes express themselves.”