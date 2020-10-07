Ferizi asked a federal judge in Alexandria to release him from prison. In a handwritten motion from prison, he said his asthma and obesity place him at greater risk of contracting COVID-19. He also said special restrictions at the prison require him to check in with staff every two hours, increasing his contact with guards and his risk of contracting the virus.
Prosecutors opposed his release, and U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema rejected Ferizi’s request at a hearing Tuesday, citing concerns that he might resume hacking if released, among other issues.
