People in physically demanding jobs are 52 percent more likely on average to develop knee osteoarthritis than are those in less physical or sedentary jobs, according to new research. Based on a review of 71 studies, involving 951,345 participants, the researchers noted that work involving heavy lifting, frequent climbing or prolonged kneeling, squatting, standing or walking upped the odds of osteoarthritis, which often results from stress on the knees. The most common type of arthritis, osteoarthritis develops when cartilage between the bones in the knee joint wears down, no longer functioning as a shock absorber, which causes the bones to rub together. Pain, stiffness, swelling, tenderness and loss of flexibility often result. More than 32 million U.S. adults have osteoarthritis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest findings, published in the journal Arthritis Care & Research, indicate that the chances of developing osteoarthritis for workers such as carpenters, bricklayers and those who put down flooring are two to three times greater than for those in less physical occupations. People doing agricultural work — weeding, harvesting, feeding, lifting and more — increase their risk for developing osteoarthritis by 63 percent, compared with more sedentary workers. Housekeepers, whose work may include caregiving, food preparation, mopping and other cleaning tasks, face a 93 percent increased risk for knee osteoarthritis. The researchers, however, found little or no link between work and knee osteoarthritis for occupations that included plumbers, electricians, fishery workers and those who deliver mail.