But planning ahead for birth has become both more complicated and more important during the pandemic. The limitations hospitals have placed on numbers of visitors, for example, may mean that you won’t be able to have as many people supporting you in person during labor as you had planned.

And with our knowledge about covid-19 constantly evolving, says Shannon M. Clark, professor in maternal fetal medicine at UTMB-Galveston in Galveston, Texas, policies and procedures at health-care facilities are changing, too. “What [someone] might be told at the beginning of her pregnancy may change a few times throughout the course of her pregnancy,” Clark says.

To help you navigate these challenges, we talked with obstetricians and other birthing experts about the most important adjustments to make and questions to ask as you’re planning for the arrival of your baby.

Coronavirus precautions

Everyone should be taking measures right now to help limit the spread of covid-19. But this is especially important if you’re pregnant.

That’s because evidence is mounting that, as with other respiratory diseases such as the flu, covid-19 can cause more severe disease in people who are pregnant. A study the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published in November, involving about 400,000 women who were diagnosed with and had symptoms of covid-19, found that pregnant women were more likely to need intensive care unit admission, ventilation and advanced life support techniques.

Another study from the CDC found that being infected with the coronavirus that causes covid-19, increases the chances of having a baby prematurely — from a 10.2 percent chance in the general population before the pandemic to a 12.9 percent chance among those with covid-19.

Denise Jamieson, professor and chair of the Gynecology and Obstetrics Department at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, points out that although the risks of severe disease from covid-19 are higher for pregnant women, they’re low overall. In the CDC study on severe covid-19 in pregnant women, for example, the risk of ICU admission occurred in about 4 out of 1,000 cases of symptomatic covid-19 among nonpregnant people, compared with about 11 out of 1,000 cases among pregnant women.

Still, it’s critical to take precautionary measures. The CDC’s advice on how to protect yourself doesn’t change if you’re pregnant — it’s still crucial to wear a mask while out in public, keep your distance from others while out (especially from anyone not wearing a mask) and frequently wash your hands or use hand sanitizer.

Unfortunately, some key preventive measures, such as working from home, aren’t possible for everyone, says Neel Shah, assistant professor of obstetrics at Harvard Medical School in Boston — especially for people who work essential jobs that can’t be done from home. That group disproportionately includes Black, Native American and Latino people, he says, and these are also the people who make up a disproportionate share of hospitalizations and deaths from covid-19. We need to enact policies designed to support all pregnant women and allow them to stay isolated from potential exposures to covid-19, Shah says.

He says that given the constraints many face on their ability to stay home, one strategy is to prioritize minimizing your contact with others, to whatever extent possible, as you draw closer to your due date. If you have covid-19 when it comes time to give birth, there could be significant changes to how you’re cared for, such as a greater need for masking and other protective equipment while you’re in labor, or more restrictions on people supporting or visiting you.

Keep up with prenatal care

Talk with your doctor about your prenatal care schedule. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), early evidence suggests that in-person prenatal visits haven’t been implicated as major risk factors for covid-19 transmission.

Still, the organization recommends considering changes to the typical prenatal care schedule to limit the need for any potential exposures. These might include measures such as combining various pieces of care into one visit — like getting a flu shot and cholesterol screening at the same time. And it might be possible for some of your prenatal visits to be conducted via telehealth. Ask your provider about how you might monitor some of your vital signs, like blood pressure, at home. And ask about what precautions the office is taking to keep both staff and patients safe.

Finally, talk with your provider to make sure you understand the signs that might indicate a problem — and could warrant an in-person visit. Megan Davidson, a labor and postpartum doula and childbirth educator in New York and author of the book “Your Birth Plan,” says these include a spike in your pulse or blood pressure, as well as noticeable decreases in how much your baby is moving.

Build your support team

One of the biggest changes to birth planning in the pandemic is limits to the number of people who can be with you during your labor or visit you while in the hospital. Some hospitals may allow only one support person, such as a partner, while others may also allow an additional person, such as a doula. Find out what your hospital or birth center’s policy is and plan accordingly.

Even if you’re allowed only one support person during labor, it can still be worthwhile to consider enlisting the help of a labor support professional such as a doula. In the prepandemic world, the benefits were clear: A 2017 Cochrane review of 27 randomized controlled trials found that people who had continuous labor support from a professional had a shorter duration of labor and were less likely to have a Caesarean section, need painkillers, or have negative feelings about the experience of childbirth. And working with a doula during your pregnancy, even if your hospital’s policy means they can’t be in the delivery room with you, can help you make sure you’re clear on your own preferences and how to advocate for them in the moment. Some doulas, like Olivia Samples, based in Des Moines, have provided continuous labor support virtually.

You’ll also need to think carefully about what your support system will look like once you’re home from the hospital. Talk with family members and friends about how they might support you virtually, or whether they can quarantine in between traveling to your city and visiting you in person.

And ask your providers about how to get critical follow-up care for yourself and your baby. As with prenatal care, it may be possible to do some visits or screenings virtually.

Decide on where to give birth

In the early days of the pandemic, Kiki Jordan, a home birth midwife based in Oakland, Calif., says she saw a big uptick in people interested in giving birth at home. But Jordan says that while home birth may be right for folks who value an unmedicated and uninterrupted birth experience, it’s not for everyone. Only those whose pregnancies are considered low-risk are candidates. And the ACOG says a hospital or an accredited birth center is the safest place to give birth, even in the pandemic.

In general, Clark recommends not letting the pandemic change where you’re planning to give birth. Instead, she advises, make a decision based on your preferences about the type of care you want to receive rather than fear of covid-19.

Ask key questions in advance

Wherever you decide to give birth, find out its policies and procedures around labor and delivery. Some may be limiting movement around the hospital, and amenities such as cafeterias may be closed, Clark says.

Many hospitals are now screening all people coming in to give birth for covid-19 because cases are frequently present without symptoms. Ask what will happen if you test positive and how the hospital handles that, both if you’re symptomatic and if you don’t have symptoms.

Find out how your providers will support you if you test positive. Though policies vary, early research — including a July study in the Lancet Child & Adolescent Health — suggests that people with covid-19 can still safely breastfeed and even “room in” with their infants.

Finally, Samples suggests, ask specific questions about the logistics of arriving at the hospital or birth center, including which entrance to use, where to park, what you need to bring, whether your support people can come and go freely and when you need to be wearing a mask.

