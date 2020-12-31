“Cheese is a nutritious food. It’s a concentrated source of protein and calcium,” says Joan Salge Blake, a clinical professor of nutrition at Boston University and host of the nutrition and health podcast “Spot On.” An ounce of cheddar, for instance, has almost 200 mg of calcium and eight grams of protein.

Where we often go wrong is in the way we eat it (on pizza, in deli sandwiches, with crackers). Here’s how to make cheese a nutrition win.

Consider fat and calories

The major concerns about cheese are that much of its fat is the heart-unfriendly saturated type and that it packs a lot of calories in a small amount. brie, for example, has about six grams of saturated fat and 120 calories in a quarter-cup (about an ounce). That’s about one-third of the maximum amount of saturated fat someone eating 1,500 calories should have in a day. Cheeses that are lower in saturated fat and calories include fresh mozzarella, soft goat cheese, feta and ricotta.

But some research suggests that dairy fat may not be as harmful as once thought. A 2018 study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, involving almost 3,000 men and women 65 and older, found no connection between levels of fatty acids in the blood from dairy and a higher risk of heart disease or death from any cause.

Still, you don’t want to consume too much of any kind of saturated fat. “The dose makes the poison,” says Alexandra Salcedo, a clinical dietitian at UC San Diego Health. In a 2015 study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, replacing just 5 percent of saturated fat with the unsaturated kind — found in foods such as nuts, olive oil and avocados — reduced heart disease risk up to 25 percent.

For a healthy portion, stick with one or two ounces. “Savor cheese, but stretch it,” Salge Blake says. Use a cheese knife (it yields thinner slices), and pick a flavorful variety such as Parmigiano-Reggiano, Stilton or feta so that you’ll be satisfied with a smaller helping.

Upgrade your pairings

Instead of piling cheese on crackers typically made with refined grains and sometimes added sugars, pair it with fruits and vegetables, which most Americans don’t get enough of. This swap will add nutrients and fill you up more, thanks to the fiber and water in produce. Salcedo likes mozzarella balls with cherry tomatoes and basil drizzled with balsamic vinegar, and honey-whipped ricotta with fresh sliced figs and pistachios. If you like crackers, look for ones that are 100 percent whole grain and contain 150 mg of sodium or less per serving.

Have cheese in place of meat

Trying to eat vegetarian some days? Incorporate cheese in a veggie-rich omelet, salad, soup or grain bowl. “Cheese enhances the protein and fat intake of your meals to help promote fullness for longer,” Salcedo says, “and may delay absorption of blood sugar into the body.”

Salge Blake makes lentil soup full of vitamin-­dense vegetables and completely covers the top with a thin layer of Parmesan grated with a microplane. Incidentally, if you have trouble digesting lactose (a common problem as we age), cheeses like Parmesan and manchego are a good bet. “The harder the cheese, the less lactose,” she says.

Try it for dessert

Instead of following dinner with a piece of cake or slice of pie, make a small cheese plate with brie or another favorite cheese, plus nuts and fresh or dried fruit. You’ll get calcium and protein, save a lot of added sugars and finish your meal with a true treat.

Copyright 2020, Consumer Reports Inc.