Hepatitis C is the leading blood-borne disease in the United States, affecting at least an estimated 2.5 million Americans. Half of them don’t know they have it. The disease used to occur mostly among baby boomers. After World War II, a combination of increased medical procedures and recreational drug use drove the spread of the disease before widespread screening was available in the 1990s. But now people ages 20 to 39 are most likely to get infected, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a shift experts attribute to the opioid crisis and needle-sharing. The CDC says adults with hepatitis C are at higher risk for severe illness from covid-19.