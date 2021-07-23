For the majority of ordinary cases, plenty of home remedies are available. These include, among other things, holding your breath (inhale a large gulp of air and hold it for about 10 to 20 seconds, then breathe out slowly and repeat); measured breathing (breathe in for a count of five and out for a count of five); breathe into a paper (never plastic) bag (place a paper lunch bag over your mouth and nose, slowly breathe in and out, deflating and inflating the bag); hug your knees (bring your knees to your chest and hold them there for two minutes); compress your chest (lean or bend forward to compress your chest, putting pressure on your diaphragm); or use the Valsalva maneuver (try to exhale while pinching your nose and keeping your mouth closed).