“As of right now, 4:10 p.m., there is no settlement,” said Paul Hanly Jr., a lead attorney for 2,400 cities and counties that sued the drug industry.

Hanly said there had been no progress in persuading three major drug distributors — McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen — to increase their settlement offer from $18 billion over 18 years in a deal that would release them not only from the first trial, brought by two Ohio counties, but from all the lawsuits brought by local and state governments.

Nor, he said, had a fourth defendant, Teva Pharmaceuticals, budged off its offer of a few hundred million dollars plus a large contribution in anti-addiction drugs.

There has been little negotiation with Walgreens, a fifth defendant, he said.

Johnson & Johnson is also part of that settlement proposal, agreeing to contribute $4 billion in a much shorter time frame.

“We’ve had a long day of discussions” with the companies and the attorneys general, Hanly said. “So we are fully prepared to open before the jury at 9 a.m. on Monday.”

The attorneys representing the local governments suing the drug industry also have disagreements with the state attorneys general over how to distribute payments from a settlement deal.

“The attorneys general are attempting to decide among themselves how to allocate the money,” said Paul Farrell, who represents a West Virginia county expected to be a plaintiff in a second case lined up for trial.

Farrell said the distributors also have proposed leaving the state of West Virginia out of any monetary settlement, on the theory that state has previously settled with the three companies for a total of $73 million.

Talks were continuing Friday afternoon and might proceed into the evening, Hanly and other attorneys said. Informal conversations might occur over the weekend, but no formal negotiations are scheduled, he added.

The prescription opioid epidemic has taken more than 200,000 lives over the past two decades, and another 200,000 people have succumbed to overdoses of heroin and illegal fentanyl.

Lawyers and corporate executives from around the globe began the day in Polster’s 18th-floor courtroom, hearing from five local officials from some of the hardest-hit communities in North Carolina,Wisconsin and Indian Country.

One by one, they rose and recounted how their communities had been devastated by opioid deaths and addiction and how urgently they need money for drug treatment and other services. As an official from West Virginia recounted 26 overdoses in a five-hour period, several CEOS turned to look at him, according to participants who shared details of the meeting on the condition of anonymity.

Poster, who has encouraged a negotiated settlement for nearly two years, warned the parties that this could be their last hope for a quick resolution of the cases. If they failed to reach a settlement, he said, there was a jury ready to be seated for opening arguments Monday in the biggest civil action in American history. Polster also noted that nobody could anticipate how a jury would decide, or how many years of appeals would follow, imperiling the companies and the communities affected by addiction.

After that, the group of about 100 participants separated into different rooms. Chief executives of McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health, and AmerisourceBergen, all in the top 16 companies of the Fortune 500 list, were on hand, along with representatives from Teva Pharmaceuticals and Henry Schein Medical. A representative for Walgreens, the sixth defendant, was in a separate room.

The attorneys for counties, cities, Native American tribes and other groups that have sued the drug industry remained in the courtroom. Attorneys general were in yet another room.

Earlier in the day, some were optimistic that a deal could be reached. “In terms of what’s on the table and the details of that, I think we can get a long way toward” a deal, Peter Weinberg, an attorney for Cuyahoga and Summit counties, had said earlier in the day.

Polster took an active part in the effort, according to attorneys, shuttling from room to room aiding in the discussions.

Complicating the negotiations was feuding between the states and municipalities over control of the litigation. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (R), supported by several other states, unsuccessfully argued in appellate court to stop the federal litigation and give control of the issues to state attorneys general.

But there were also disagreements among the state officials. Yost wrote a letter Thursday to the four attorneys general from Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina and Pennsylvania who had negotiated the proposed deal, criticizing them for lack of consultation.

He said it would be difficult for Ohio to join any settlement unless there was a mechanism to ensure that settlement funds are spent exclusively on addressing the addiction epidemic, and that tr

Another snag may be fees for those private lawyers who would claim a substantial portion of any settlement after years of working on the lawsuits.

Defendants not involved in the current negotiations, such as pharmacy chains CVS, Rite-Aid and others, still could face trials in the future.

All sides have much to gain from a potential settlement. For states, cities and counties, a deal would speed badly needed cash and medication to communities that have been paying for drug treatment, emergency services and law enforcement costs of the crisis. An agreement would avert years of delays connected to multiple trials and subsequent appeals.

The companies would end thousands of lawsuits that are costing them millions of dollars in legal fees and continuous negative publicity. Trials in open court also could bring out additional damaging information about how they handled narcotics.

