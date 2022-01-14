Carbon monoxide (CO) is a colorless, odorless, and potentially deadly gas, so being able to detect it can be lifesaving. Install one on each level of your house and in the basement, especially if you have appliances or heating equipment that burn oil, propane, natural gas or wood. If you have an attached garage, position your first-floor detector near it but not inside it. You may also want to use wireless interconnected smoke, CO or combination alarms, which will sound throughout your house if one is triggered.