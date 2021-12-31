Turmeric. Turmeric is a plant in the ginger family native to Southeast Asia and used in various dishes. It has been promoted for arthritis, digestive disorders, respiratory infections, allergies, depression and liver disease, among others. (Curcumin, which gives turmeric its yellow color, is a major component of turmeric, and the activities of turmeric are commonly attributed to curcumin.) The NCCIH says curcumin is difficult to study, because it is unstable, so its health effects remain uncertain. “We can’t find any clear evidence that it has benefit,” Hopp says. “In this case, the marketing is ahead of the science.”