Hospice falls under the umbrella of palliative care, but some people confuse the two. Gross says hospice focuses on maximizing the patient’s quality of life using all treatments necessary to relieve the symptoms of a terminal illness, including physical (such as pain, nausea and shortness of breath), psychosocial (anxiety, depression and insomnia) and spiritual (existential suffering, which need not be connected with a religious belief). On the other hand, palliative care is designed to support quality of life at the same time a person is receiving cure-focused/disease-modifying treatments.