How do I politely ask someone to wear a mask?

“Someone feels less threatened when you say, ‘Here’s what the experts say’,” Kavookjian said.

Public health experts say masks are key to reducing the spread of COVID-19. But asking a stranger to put one on could still result in a volatile situation, since they may not be easily persuaded.

Rather than risk a confrontation, experts say it might be best to steer clear of people without masks in public if you can.

And if you’re in a store or restaurant, it’s best to have a manager or someone in charge ask the person, said Diane Gottsman, an etiquette expert.

If you do find yourself interacting with someone who is not wearing a mask, Gottsman suggests saying something like, “For your safety and mine, I would feel much more comfortable if we were both wearing masks.”

