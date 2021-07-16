Using a measure they call preferred life expectancy, the researchers first asked, “If you could choose freely, until which age would you wish to live?” On average, the group wanted to live until 93. (According to the World Bank, Norway’s average life expectancy is nearly 83 years.)
But when researchers asked them how long they would like to live in six hypothetically adverse scenarios, their answers changed.
More than any other condition, being diagnosed with dementia led participants to reduce the amount of time they’d want to live, with 89 percent saying it would definitely affect them. But having to live with chronic pain came in a close second at 85 percent, followed by being a burden to society at 71 percent and loneliness at 66 percent. A slight majority, 56 percent, said they would prefer shorter lives if falling into poverty. Among married participants, 62 percent said the death of one’s spouse would reduce their preferred life expectancy.
The researchers write that given the rapid aging of the populations in many countries, it’s important to think about how health affects quality of life. “Understanding variation in life expectancy preferences can help health care, social service providers and the general public better understand fears and concerns held by older individuals,” they write.