Eating more whole grains — such as brown rice, wild rice, quinoa, farro and barley — supports a healthy digestive system and helps control inflammation, which is a factor in Type 2 diabetes, heart disease and some cancers. Cooking whole grains from scratch isn’t difficult, but it can take an hour or longer and may not be worth the effort if you’re cooking for one or two. You can find precooked whole grains on the supermarket shelf next to the boxes of rice. Pop the pouch or bowl in the microwave and the grains will be ready in 90 seconds.