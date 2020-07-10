Among WHO’s most ambitious projects was its push for what it calls Health for All. The strategy emerged from a 1978 conference in Alma-Ata (now Almaty) in what was then Soviet Kazakhstan. Signed by 134 countries, the Alma-Ata Declaration set forth an ambitious goal: recognize health as a human right and ensure that the world’s population was healthy enough to lead productive lives by 2000.
The declaration was filled with bold language. It defined health as “a state of complete physical, mental and social wellbeing, and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.”
Before the declaration, developed nations would send workers to developing countries to intervene in health crises such as malaria outbreaks without regard for language, culture or prevention. The declaration called for primary health care instead — community-based solutions, preventive care and cooperation between public and private groups to address barriers to health care.
Did the WHO live up to its goal? Kind of.
In an archived talk at the National Library of Medicine, Ted Brown, a professor emeritus of history and medical humanities at the University of Rochester, tells the story of how that vision was reshaped — and how the social justice principles of the declaration still live on.
The declaration was “a very dramatic and moving statement of health equity and health justice,” Brown says. But over time, the vision of holistic primary care was diluted by a selective strategy and limited interventions such as vaccinations instead of universally accessible health care for a person’s entire lifetime.
You can view Brown’s talk at bit.ly/alma-ata-declaration. The National Library of Medicine also maintains a large archive of materials related to WHO, including photographs commissioned by the organization since the 1950s. Check out the images at bit.ly/alma-ata-archive.