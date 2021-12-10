After Jim Enderle, 63, a retired Navy chief hospital corpsman from Quaker Hill, Conn., returned from deployment, he could not enjoy the holidays for years. He was hypervigilant for any signs of danger because rocket and mortar attacks were most possible during this time of year in Iraq. Even though he had made a pledge never to talk about his wartime experiences, consistent with his “just get through it and pick yourself up attitude,” he finally broke down and started sharing difficult feelings that showed up during holidays and other times.