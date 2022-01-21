When to screen is a bit more complicated for men. “People thought osteoporosis was just a disorder of postmenopausal women, and it is only in the past 20 years that osteoporosis in men has been recognized,” says Robert Adler, an endo­cri­nol­ogist at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond. And it can have serious effects on men, in whom fractures tend to occur about 10 years later than they do in women, he says. In 2016, the latest year for which figures are available, 381,000 men on Medicare experienced osteoporosis-­related bone fractures. Of that number, 91,000 — almost a quarter — died within a year.