“A shift toward cooking with real whole-food ingredients is a great step toward less reliance on packaged processed foods,” says Amy Keating, a nutritionist at Consumer Reports.

And even if your home-cooking efforts have emphasized feel-good go-tos such as mac and cheese or lasagna, that’s okay.

But research shows that a few healthy tweaks can make comfort-food recipes even more comforting. Studies have found a link between higher intakes of produce, whole grains and nuts and improved mood.

So we canvassed CR’s chefs and nutrition experts to gather tips for making five favorite comfort foods better for you. You can use these suggestions for any recipe. Perhaps best of all, these changes won’t make your dish one bit less delicious.

Charge up your chili

Pick poultry. Replace the beef or pork your recipe calls for with ground turkey or chicken breast. The poultry options are lower in saturated fat, and because chili has a mix of flavors that meld as they simmer together, the substitution won’t make the dish noticeably drier or less rich-tasting.

Swap out some meat. Try replacing half (or all) of the meat your recipe calls for with cooked beans or bulgur. It won’t affect the texture or flavor of the dish, but it will significantly pump up the nutrition. These foods provide healthy fiber and increase the volume of the meal, both of which help keep you fuller longer.

Add all kinds of beans. If you’re making vegetarian chili, double the amount of beans. Or if you’re using a recipe that doesn’t call for beans at all, add some in to increase the dish’s plant protein and filling fiber. And mix it up: Using a variety of beans can keep things colorful and maximize your intake of nutrients, because each type offers a slightly different mix.

Mix in more veggies. Try including a cup or two of cubed sweet potatoes, pumpkin or butternut squash to add fiber and the antioxidant beta carotene, which your body converts to vitamin A. These vegetables have a sweet, rich taste that softens the sharp chile pepper. You can also mix in some frozen or canned corn, which can provide a delicious contrast to the beans and rich spices. “Just add it during the last few minutes of cooking, since it cooks quickly,” says Claudia Gallo, a professional chef and member of CR’s food testing team.

Go green. Serve your chili over sauteed kale or spinach. It’s a great way to get more dark leafy greens — some of the most nutritious foods around — into your diet, and it’s lower in calories than rice or cornbread.

Use substitutes for sour cream. It’s tasty but high in calories and saturated fat. Instead, try topping your chili with mashed avocado or nonfat Greek yogurt.

Lighten your lasagna

Reduce the ricotta. It’s delicious but so rich that you can swap in a lower-calorie substitute for some of it and still have a luscious dish. Replace some (or all) with cottage cheese pureed in a blender.

Go lower-fat. Use part-skim ricotta or mozzarella rather than dairy made with whole milk. You’ll still have a little fat to add flavor (and help you absorb vitamins from the dish’s vegetables) but not nearly as much saturated fat.

Minimize the meat. If your recipe calls for sausage or another meat in the sauce, consider using less or skipping the meat altogether.

Watch the sauce. Use a ­low-sodium jarred tomato sauce or reduce the salt in your homemade recipe. There’s already a lot of flavor (and some salt) in the cheese and other ingredients, plus you can add more herbs such as oregano and basil for still more flavor.

Nix the noodles. Try zucchini slices instead of pasta sheets. “Slice zucchini lengthwise into quarter-inch slices, salt, spread out and let sit for at least 15 minutes,” Gallo says. “Then blot dry and roast or grill in a single layer on a baking sheet for 15 minutes, and use the slices in place of the noodles.” Or try substituting one pasta layer with a layer of sauteed asparagus, broccoli, mushrooms, zucchini or chopped spinach. (If the spinach is frozen, thaw and squeeze dry.)

Give mac and cheese a makeover

Pick the right pasta. Macaroni made with refined wheat doesn’t have all the fiber you could be getting. Try using whole-grain pasta instead and increase the fiber count by 3 grams per cup of pasta. Or try a combination of whole-grain and traditional pasta.

Add eggs. To lower the calories and increase the protein, you can swap in scrambled egg whites for half of the noodles, suggests Perry Santanachote, associate content creator in CR’s home and appliance department, who is also a recipe developer. “For a recipe that calls for a pound of macaroni, you’d use a half-pound of the pasta plus 3 cups of cooked egg whites,” she says.

Lower dairy fat. You can cut fat but retain flavor by using cottage cheese pureed in a blender in place of some of the recipe’s cream or cheddar cheese. Also consider replacing some of the whole-milk and full-fat cheese in a recipe with low-fat versions.

Add vegetables strategically. To make a healthier but still creamy cheese sauce, add some cooked, pureed cauliflower or butternut squash. And for more flavor and a wider range of vitamins, try stirring in steamed broccoli florets, peas or chopped fresh tomatoes.

Build a better meatloaf

Pick your protein. This classic comfort food can be high in saturated fat, so instead of veal or beef, sub in lower-fat ground turkey or chicken breast for at least some of the meat.

Make it with less meat. Replacing half the meat with chopped, sautéed mushrooms can help stretch your meat and add fiber, vitamins and minerals while reducing the dish’s overall fat content. “Use a meaty one, like portobellos or baby bellas,” says Ellen Klosz, a nutritionist and test program leader at CR.

Find a healthier filler. Work in whole grains by swapping out the traditional white bread crumbs for whole-wheat ones or oats (¾ cup per 1½ pounds of meat).

Dress it up with vegetables. Adding finely chopped sauteed veggies such as carrots, beets or even dark greens can add richer flavor as well as phytonutrients to your meatloaf.

Make a healthier soup

Reduce the salt. When making soup, start with a lower-sodium canned broth or stock. You might be better off with a stock: In CR’s tests, we found that regular broths can contain up to 350 mg more sodium per cup than stocks of the same brand.

Think vegetable-forward. Add sauteed or frozen veggies to soups for flavor and nutrition. Chopped carrots, celery and peas work well in many broth- and tomato-based soups. Thicker cream soups, bean- and lentil-based soups, and chowders can stand up to chunks of sweet potatoes and root vegetables, bell peppers and greens.

Go with the grain. In place of egg noodles or pasta, drop in some fiber-rich cooked whole grains such as farro, brown rice or barley.

Add in some healthy fats. “Stir in a spoonful or two of ground flaxseed per serving at the end,” Santanachote says. They’re rich in plant-based protein and omega 3 fatty acids, which are good for heart health. You can also flavor the soup just before serving with a swirl of olive oil to add flavor and healthy monounsaturated fats.

