Fortunately, with a few smart strategies, you can maintain healthy eating habits even when you’re ordering a meal to go. These tips will help.
Start with the right eatery
Consumer Reports recently rated 17 chain restaurants to see which ones made it easier to opt for a nutritious dish. We scored them on many factors, including whether the drink options were more or less sugary, the availability of whole grains, the variety of fruits and vegetables, the levels of sodium and saturated fat, and whether you could get healthier protein options, such as fish, legumes, nuts and tofu. Chipotle, Chopt, CoreLife Eatery, Panera Bread and Sweetgreen were some of our highest scorers. Find our full ratings at CR.org/fastfood.
Keep an eye on calories
A dish’s calorie count isn’t the only measure of whether a meal is good for you, but it may be the only nutrition info you see. In those cases, use it as a guide. CR’s testing has found that the counts are generally on target, so try to aim for less than 600 calories for your entire meal. An easy way to keep track is to use the chain’s mobile ordering app. Many allow you to view how calorie counts for customizable dishes, such as salads and sandwiches, change when you add or subtract ingredients.
Upgrade when you can
Opt for brown rice instead of white, or a whole-grain bun or pasta, if available. Add extra vegetables to a pizza or beans to a taco, burrito or salad.
Sip smartly
Adding a large soda to your order for just a dollar may seem like a good deal. Unfortunately, all those added sugars will undercut your goal of ordering in a healthier meal. It’s wisest to skip drinking soda altogether. Better beverage options include water, unsweetened iced tea or no-sugar-added seltzer, if it’s available.
Rethink your sides
Just because your order comes with chips or onion rings by default doesn’t mean they’re your only option. Ask whether you can swap them for a salad, a vegetable or fruit. If you’re really craving a less healthy side, be extra savvy about your main dish — for instance, if you want the onion rings, have them with a grain bowl or a veggie wrap, not a bacon-topped cheeseburger.
Incorporate home cooking
Have the main dish you’ve been craving, but prep your own accompaniments. For instance, get the pizza or chicken sandwich to lighten the cooking load one night, but skip drinks, fries and extras. Instead, toss your own salad with whatever vegetables you have on hand; serve your dish with raw sliced carrots, celery and tomato; or heat up a frozen vegetable as a side. Feeling more ambitious? Roast some fresh cauliflower or carrots or steam green beans or broccoli.
Split a dish
Restaurant portions tend to be oversized, which can encourage you to overeat. To avoid this, plan from the outset to share one entree with a family member. Another option: When your food arrives, pack up half and put it in the fridge to save it for the next day’s lunch.
Copyright 2021, Consumer Reports Inc.
Consumer Reports is an independent, nonprofit organization that works side by side with consumers to create a fairer, safer, and healthier world. CR does not endorse products or services, and does not accept advertising. Read more at ConsumerReports.org.