A dish’s calorie count isn’t the only measure of whether a meal is good for you, but it may be the only nutrition info you see. In those cases, use it as a guide. CR’s testing has found that the counts are generally on target, so try to aim for less than 600 calories for your entire meal. An easy way to keep track is to use the chain’s mobile ordering app. Many allow you to view how calorie counts for customizable dishes, such as salads and sandwiches, change when you add or subtract ingredients.