A couple of simple protective measures can make a big difference when the weather is chilly and dry. For instance, cover up as much as possible (with gloves plus a scarf wrapped around the lower part of your face) while you’re outdoors to reduce your skin’s contact with dry air and reduce the likelihood of chapping. Apply sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher to skin that’s exposed, even if the weather is overcast. When indoors, wear rubber gloves while doing dishes or using cleaning products around the house.