With the flu and covid-19 both circulating, it’s crucial to check in with your doctor about even mild symptoms, in case you need a test for one or both. “If you’re worried about one, you need to be worried about the other,” says Kavitha Prabaker, assistant clinical professor in the division of infectious diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. Here, experts explain how to spot and treat the flu when it looks a bit unusual.