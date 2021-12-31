Researchers collected used menstrual pads from 120 premenopausal patients in Wuhan, China. All had already been diagnosed with types of HPV that are considered high-risk because of their likelihood to grow into cancer.
A DNA analysis of the blood on the pads allowed the researchers to accurately pinpoint high-risk HPV status in 94.2 percent of the patients. The analysis was better at detecting HPV strains and infection with multiple strains than cervical testing.
Currently, the vast majority of HPV diagnoses in people with cervices are found via Pap smears that analyze tissue scraped from the cervix itself. But Pap smears can be painful and feel invasive to patients. And stigma around HPV itself keeps some patients from getting screened.
“HPV testing based on sanitary pads may be a convenient and noninvasive approach” that could improve participation in screening, the researchers write.
They suggest that technicians collect pads from the second day of menstruation, when people usually bleed more. One day, they write, “sanitary pads with MB [menstrual blood] may serve as medical devices for HPV detection” — no stirrups necessary.