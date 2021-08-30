Information on deaths and injuries from Ida remained unclear Monday, with power out, cellphone communication limited, roads impassable, and search-and-rescue missions still ongoing.
Sixty-five patients from St. Anne Hospital in Raceland and Chabert Medical Center in Houma were evacuated early Monday, although the emergency rooms will remain open at both hospitals, officials at Ochsner Health told reporters in a morning news briefing. Terrebonne General, an Ochsner partner facility in Houma, asked for help evacuating 100 patients, the officials said. The patients are being sent to other hospitals in southern Louisiana.
A fourth facility, small Lady of the Sea General Hospital in coastal Lafourche Parish, lost its roof in the storm, and seven patients had to be rescued by the Coast Guard on Monday.
“Your Coast Guard rescued and relocated those patients first thing this morning and we are very appreciative of that,” Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) told President Biden in a briefing held by the White House and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Amid a massive failure of the electric grid, hospitals throughout the region were operating on generator power and in some cases relying on water from on-site wells. Medical personnel who have worked without a break since the storm approached are waiting for relief teams to arrive, but with the airport and major highways closed on Monday, those teams may be delayed.
Some health-care workers may have suffered damage to their homes and could need emergency housing, said Warner Thomas, president and CEO of Ochsner Health, which operates hospitals across the state.
Thomas, the Ochsner president, said all the hospitals in his system have fuel for at least 10 days and can be steadily supplied with more fuel as needed. So far there have been few people coming to the hospitals with injuries from the storm, but that may change in the hours and days ahead, Thomas said.
“Our facilities are up and running, no patients injured, no employees injured. We know we are going to get busy as patients start coming in,” Thomas said.
Mike Hulefeld, the chief operating officer for Ochsner Health, said injuries from the storm seen so far have largely been orthopedic cases, such as broken bones.
At Touro Infirmary in New Orleans, Chiquita Scott, senior director of pulmonary services, said the hospital was caring for about 200 people and operating on generator power. She had worked through Hurricane Katrina exactly 16 years earlier and said it felt “weird” and “surreal” to be going through a similar emergency.
The hospital tried to transfer some patients before the arrival of the hurricane, but there are few open beds in other facilities in the region.
“We’re still in the middle of a pandemic,” Scott said by phone Monday morning from the hospital, which was on lockdown and where she had been since 3 a.m. Saturday. “It’s hard to transfer patients. There’s nowhere to accept them. Hospitals are inundated right now.”
But she said the city seems better prepared for a hurricane than it was during Katrina, when the levees failed and floodwaters rushed into Tulane Hospital, where she worked at the time. Then, emergency generators ran out of fuel after a few days and she watched as her co-workers had to ventilate critically ill patients by hand.
Ida might have caused the building to leak in some places, but, Scott said, it hasn’t threatened patient care. And unlike the Katrina disaster, she hasn’t had to evacuate.
“We’re still running. We’re still full. We still need staff to come in,” she said.
She doesn’t know if the roads are clear enough to allow the recovery teams to relieve her and her colleagues.
From July 4 through Aug. 27, Louisiana led the nation in the number of newly reported covid cases per 100,000 residents, with more than 197,000 new cases in its population of nearly 4.65 million.
According to provisional data from the Department of Health and Human Services, Louisiana hospitals on Friday reported nearly 2,300 inpatients with confirmed or suspected coronavirus cases, down from more than 2,700 in mid-August, the highest numbers seen in the state for the entire pandemic.
Louisiana’s 1,602 deaths reported during that same time are also the highest per population in the country, ahead of Arkansas, Mississippi and Nevada.
In Thibodaux, just north of Houma, La., directly in the path of Ida, staff members at Thibodaux Regional Health System were forced to manually pump air into patients Sunday as they moved to another floor after partially losing generator power, according to Alyson Neel, a spokeswoman for the Louisiana health department.