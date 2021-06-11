People are notorious for fibbing to their doctors, and for not following their instructions. Studies have shown that, among older folks, 20 to 30 percent of all prescriptions are never filled and nearly half of all drugs for chronic conditions aren’t taken as prescribed. Among those who do take them, they typically take only half of what the doctor prescribed, if they remember to take them at all. Sometimes they (or I should I say we?) will use an old prescription or borrow someone else’s — without telling the doctor.