Walking up to a bar and ordering a sparkling water is like holding a mirror up to your friends’ own behaviors and relationships with alcohol. They can get defensive, angry or confrontational without you saying a word about your choices (or theirs) and often attempt to make themselves feel better by mocking you, pressuring you to change your mind, or embarrassing you with taunts of “you’re no fun.” There are a few different ways to navigate this, and most of them don’t work very well.