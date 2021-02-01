Montes was the fourth detainee held at the southwest Georgia immigration detention center to die after testing positive for COVID-19, according to ICE’s website. A total of nine people who tested positive for the coronavirus have died while in federal immigration custody.
The Stewart Detention Center had recorded a total of 474 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of the middle of last week, second only to La Palma Correctional Facility in Eloy, Arizona, which had 544 confirmed cases.
