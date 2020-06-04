When Zaraska, a journalist who has written for The Washington Post, delved into the science of long lives, she didn’t find what she expected.

“My situps and kale juice were not as important to my health as I used to think,” she writes. On her worldwide hunt for tactics to extend human lives, she found answers not just in laboratories but in senior centers and “cuddling rooms.”

AD

The book is as much an exploration of longevity’s enemies — loneliness, anxiety, a lack of supportive social networks, a lack of purpose — as its boosters.

AD

Take pessimism: In 2009, researchers found that women with cynical hostility, a personality trait defined by pessimism and mistrust, were more likely to develop coronary heart disease and die prematurely.

Last year, another study found that optimistic men and women have 11 to 15 percent longer life spans than their counterparts. They characterized optimism as “a psychological resource that promotes health and longevity.”

Brief interventions such as meditation, volunteerism and a spiritual practice are all associated with increased optimism, and Zaraska points out that it’s a skill that can be learned.

AD

Other boosters have to do with the company we keep, and Zaraska dives into statistics that associate marriage with longer life spans and friendship with greater well-being. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1,443 unmarried adults per 100,000 died in 2017, vs. just 779 married people per 100,000. It’s still unclear whether that disparity exists because marriage actually protects against death or healthy people are more likely to marry.

AD

Either way, Zaraska’s research reveals that long lives are rich and meaningful.

“It’s time we recognize that improving our social lives and cultivating our minds can be at least as important for health and longevity as are diet and exercise,” she writes. “When you grow as a person, chances are, you will also grow young.”