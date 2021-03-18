Halfacre allegedly shot his girlfriend, critically wounding her, and fatally shot four others inside a home where officers found the bodies of Anthony Johnson, 35, Dequan Moore, 23, Tomeeka Brown, 44, and 7-year-old Eve Moore.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Halfacre, who was arrested Sunday after being found in the attic of a friend’s home, admitted to the shootings and told officers that shortly before he opened fire he and his girlfriend “were arguing because he wanted some of her stimulus check.”
He told officers that after shooting everyone in the home, he took the money, his girlfriend’s purse and her car, and left the scene with his 6-month-old daughter, according to the affidavit.
The baby was later found unharmed at the home of Halfacre’s sister, according to the affidavit.
